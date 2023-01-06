Juried Exhibition coming to Wassenberg

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Wassenberg Art Center has announced the 45th annual Juried Exhibition of the Ohio Watercolor Society, January 12 through February 5. The opening reception will be held from 6-9 p.m. January 12, and everyone is welcome to attend the free exhibit. Refreshments will be provided and a cash bar will be available.

The exhibition is comprised of 32 paintings including all the award winners. It’s open to Ohio residents as well as members of Ohio art organizations living in neighboring states. This competitive juried exhibition is a showcase for the talent, diversity and energy of artists working in water soluble mediums.

“This is truly one of our areas favorite exhibits and we are so fortunate to again be able to host this show,” Interim Director Jayne Smith said.

The Ohio Watercolor Society was founded and incorporated in July, 1978 and was formed by a group of Ohio artists who were members of the American Watercolor Society or whose works had been accepted into one of the juried exhibitions of AWS, NWS, or Watercolor USA during the period 1971-1978.

The purpose of OWS is to advance the stature of watercolor as a major painting medium, to assist in the education of Ohio residents in the area of aqueous painting and to foster a greater appreciation and interest of both the individual artist and the general public.