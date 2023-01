Klopfenstein sworn in…

State Representative Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) took the oath of office Tuesday for his first term as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives. He represents the 82nd House District, which includes Paulding, Putnam and Van Wert counties and the southern portion of Defiance County. β€œIt is a true honor to represent the 82nd House District,” Klopfenstein said. β€œI look forward to bringing meaningful legislation to the Statehouse to help all Ohioans.” Prior to his election to the Ohio House, Klopfenstein served as a Paulding County commissioner for ten years. Klopfenstein operates a family farm. Photo submitted