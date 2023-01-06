Klopfenstein sworn in…

State Representative Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) took the oath of office Tuesday for his first term as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives. He represents the 82nd House District, which includes Paulding, Putnam and Van Wert counties and the southern portion of Defiance County. “It is a true honor to represent the 82nd House District,” Klopfenstein said. “I look forward to bringing meaningful legislation to the Statehouse to help all Ohioans.” Prior to his election to the Ohio House, Klopfenstein served as a Paulding County commissioner for ten years. Klopfenstein operates a family farm. Photo submitted