OTS meeting to be held in Van Wert

VW independent staff/submitted information

Off The Streets (OTS) is an organization that has been helping those experiencing homelessness find housing and getting them off the streets. OTS is currently helping families in several states and in Ohio. The OTS chapter in Toledo has been very successful in their work and they will be sharing some of their success at a meeting to be held locally.

OTS is one part of the puzzle of helping those experiencing homelessness. OTS works with local organizations to identify families they can help. OTS provides security deposits and working with existing organizations, they help provide furnishings and basic home goods for those who are homeless and have the means to pay ongoing rent.

OTS is an all-volunteer non-profit organization. OTS has no paid staff, takes no government funding and has minimal overhead costs. All money, furniture and other household goods are donated. To learn more about Off The Streets, check out the OTS website offthestreetsnow.com and watch the video for insight into how they operate.

An Off The Streets Van Wert meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, January 16, at the Saint Mary of the Assumption Catholic School library, 611 Jennings Rd., Van Wert.