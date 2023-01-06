Sisco named new local OSHP commander

Submitted information

Sergeant Joseph R. Sisco has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant by Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. Lieutenant Sisco will remain in his current assignment at the Van Wert Post to serve as post commander. The promotion took effect on Sunday, January 1.

Lt. Joseph Sisco

Lieutenant Sisco began his Patrol career in October 2001 as a member of the 138th Academy Class. He earned his commission in April of the following year and was assigned to the Van Wert Post.

In 2008, he earned the Criminal Patrol Award. He was selected as Post Trooper of the Year twice and District Trooper of the Year in 2009. In 2011, he also earned the Criminal Patrol Certificate. As a trooper, he also served at the Defiance Post. In 2012, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and transferred to the Van Wert Post to serve as an assistant post commander. In 2017, he also earned the District Colonel Thomas W. Rice Leadership Award.

Lieutenant Sisco earned an Associate of Applied Science degree in criminal justice from Northwest State Community College in 2001.

