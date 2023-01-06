Bearcats overwhelm Lincolnview 68-32

VW independent sports

SPENCERVILLE — Once beaten Spencerville was too much for Lincolnview as the Bearcats defeated the Lancers 68-32 on Friday.

Spencerville led 12-7 after one quarter then seized control with a 29-15 halftime advantage. The lead grew to 52-27 after three quarters.

Josh Henline led all scorers with 25 points, Blake Sommers added 14 and Dylan Smith scored 11. Cal Evans led Lincolnview with 12 points and Kreston Tow added eight. The Lancers were 14-of-40 from the floor and 2-of-4 from the foul line with 16 rebounds and 17 turnovers. Spencerville was 29-of-51 shooting and 4-of-7 from the free throw line with 31 rebounds and eight turnovers.

Lincolnview (1-8, 0-2 NWC) will host Miller City tonight while Spencerville (9-1, 3-0 NWC) will host Bath (5 p.m. JV start).