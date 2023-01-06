Temple, Sheets lead Knights by Bluffton

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

BLUFFTON — Make it five straight wins for Crestview.

The Knights outscored Bluffton 14-5 in the final quarter to defeat the Pirates 55-45 on Friday, putting Crestview at 8-1 (2-1 NWC) on the season, while Bluffton (5-4, 2-1 NWC) saw its five-game winning streak come to an end.

Wade Sheets scored six of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, while Nate Lichtle and Mitch Temple each added a trey in the period. Bluffton hit just one basket in the final period, a three pointer by Terron Boblitt and a pair of foul shots by Wade Ginther.

“I was very pleased with how we stepped up defensively in the fourth quarter,” Crestview head coach Doug Etzler said. “We hit a couple of threes to start the fourth to give us a little cushion, but I thought we did a really good job of taking away their penetration and made every possession for them a tough one.”

Behind three baskets, including a pair of treys by Temple, Crestview raced to an 18-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Bluffton stormed back with 19 second quarter points to take a 30-29 halftime lead. Carson Soper scored eight of his 11 points in the second period.

“We got off to a great start and led 11-2,” Etzler said. “I was disappointed that we let them back in it, but give Bluffton credit for slowing us down and they did a great job of hitting shots.”

Sheets and Temple combined for nine of Crestview’s 12 third quarter points and the Knights held a slim 41-40 lead entering the fourth quarter. Temple finished with a game high 17 points.

Crestview will host Arlington tonight ( 5 p.m. JV start).

Box score

Knights 18 11 12 14 – 55

Pirates 11 19 10 5 – 45

Crestview: Gavin Etzler 1-0-3; Kellin Putman 2-0-4; Isaac Kline 1-0-3; Mitch Temple 7-0-17; Carson Hunter 3-0-6; Nate Lichtle 2-0-5; Wren Sheets 6-3-15; Nasir Easterling 1-0-2

Bluffton: Mark Donaldson 3-0-9; Carson Soper 4-0-11; Wade Ginther 4-0-12; Terron Boblitt 1-1-4; Branson Hilty 2-1-5; Kaden Lore 2-0-4

JV: Bluffton 42-41