VW independent girls hoops roundup

Crestview 55 Bluffton 32

CONVOY — Cali Gregory reached 1,000 career points and helped Crestview (7-3, 3-1 NWC) defeat Bluffton 55-32 on Thursday. Gregory finished the game with 21 points, giving her a current total of 1,018.

The Knights led 10-8 after one quarter, with Gregory scoring six points, then Crestsview expanded the lead to 24-13 at halftime, and 38-23 after three quarters. Gregory added eight more points in the fourth quarter and Laci McCoy scored seven of her 14 points in the final period. Josie Kulwicki added nine points in the game.

Gregory and McCoy each finished with seven rebounds.

Crestview will host Coldwater on Tuesday.

Van Wert 48 Wapakoneta 39

WAPAKONETA — Van Wert outscored Wapakoneta 15-6 in the fourth quarter, giving the Cougars a 48-39 road win on Thursday.

Sofi Houg scored seven of her game high 21 points in the final period while Kyra Welch added five of her 17 points. Erin Schaufelberger scored seven points in the game, including four in the third quarter.

Welch scored seven points in the first quarter, but Van Wert trailed 15-12 entering the second quarter. Houg scored eight of Van Wert’s second quarter points and Van Wert trailed 27-23 at halftime. The game was tied 33-33 at the end of three quarters.

Elisabeth Good led Wapakoneta (2-12, 1-3 WBL) with 12 points.

Van Wert (8-4, 3-1 WBL) will travel to Paulding on Tuesday.

Spencerville 51 Lincolnview 34

Spencerville controlled the first and third quarters and the Bearcats defeated Lincolnview 51-34 on Thursday.

The Bearcats led 13-5 after the first quarter with Kirsten Wurst scoring seven points. Spencerville led 27-17 at halftime then went on to take a 41-24 lead after three quarters, with Wurst and Heidi Keller combining for 11 points in the third stanza. Emerson Walker scored all seven of Lincolnview’s points in the third quarter.

Makayla Jackman led Lincolnview (6-7, 1-2 NWC) with 10 points, while Walker and Keira Breese each scored nine. Wurst led Spencerville (5-7, 1-3 NWC) with 17 points while Keller added 12.

Lincolnview will host Antwerp on Tuesday.