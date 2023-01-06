YWCA to host annual scholarship dinner

Submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County will host its annual Women of Achievement Scholarship Dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Willow Bend Country Club. This event is a celebration of local girls and women and their impact on the Van Wert Community.

The YWCA will award three female high school students with a monetary scholarship and will also recognize Women of Achievement nominees in the following categories: Professional Leadership, Advocacy, Women’s Empowerment, Racial Justice, Volunteerism, Youth Development, Civic Dedication and Overcoming Adversity. Tickets for this event will go on sale in February.

Nomination forms can be found at www.ywcavanwert.org or by emailing khoug@ywcavanwertcounty.org. Additionally, female high school seniors are encouraged to apply for the YWCA Scholarship for Young Women. Scholarship application forms can be found in all local high school guidance offices or by contacting khoug@ywcavanwertcounty.org. The deadline to submit Women of Achievement Nomination Forms and Scholarship Applications is 5 p.m. Friday, February 3.

YWCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the United Way of Van Wert County and the Van Wert County Foundation.