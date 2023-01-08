Paul E. Hardman

Paul E. Hardman, 72, of Van Wert, passed away at 5:57 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Van Wert Health.

He was born on April 28, 1950, in Van Wert, to the late Robert C. and Marjorie (Towsey) Hardman.

Paul retired in 2002 from General Motors in Defiance after 31 years of service. He also drove Amish families for over five years. He especially enjoyed driving the Walter Schwartz family.

He was a United States Army veteran serving in Vietnam. Paul was a member of the Van Wert American Legion and V.F.W.

Paul enjoyed cheering on the Cincinnati Bengals and, especially, THE Ohio State Buckeyes. He was a wonderful storyteller and also enjoyed his time as “DJ Sneakman” for many years.

Surviving are his daughters, Marjorie Hardman of Van Wert, Cherise (Adam Valle) Miles of Sarasota, Florida and Tomarra Ingol of Paulding; a sister, Betty Cloud of Van Wert; grandchildren, Tavien Miles, Kenya Miles, Na’Mae Miles, Anani Valle and GraceAnn German, and many nieces and nephews. Paul was also considered a dad and grandpa to many.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, James Hardman; a sister, Gertrude Phillips, and a special lifelong friend, Roberta Hardman who passed in 2022.

Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. on Monday, January 16, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert. Military honors will be rendered at 4 p.m. Monday, January 16, at the funeral home, followed by a funeral dinner at the Van Wert American Legion at 5 p.m.

To share in Paul’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.

GO BUCKS!