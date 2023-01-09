Elks Lodge donates to Haven of Hope

Submitted information

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently donated $1250 to the Haven of Hope Shelter in Van Wert.

The money, provided thru the Elks National Foundation in the form of a Gratitude Grant, was made possible through the generous donations to the foundation by the members of Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197. During the 2020-2021 lodge year, the goal of the foundation was that each lodge donated a minimum of $4.80 per member. Van Wert Lodge met their goal and surpassed it. Due to these donations, the lodge received the Gratitude Grant.

Pictured left to right are Jim Nelson, Haven of Hope Treasurer, Keith A. Collins, Van Wert Lodge Past Exalted Ruler and Jamie Ramos, Executive Director, Haven of Hope. Photo submitted

“The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks have always been known for their charitable works and this is Van Wert Lodge’s way of helping our community and those who are in need,” said Michael C. Stanley, Lodge Chairman for the Elks National Foundation.

The Elks National Foundation is a perpetual trust fund established in 1928 by the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Contributions to the Foundation are made each year by almost one million Elks and their families and friends from more than 2000 Elks Lodges across the United States, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Philippines.

Stanley said the Van Wert Lodge is proud to be able to help the Haven of Hope Shelter to provide a warm bed along with an evening meal to the homeless men of Van Wert.