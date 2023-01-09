Knight wrestlers compete in Lima

VW independent sports

LIMA — Crestview finished in a 10th place tie with Fostoria at the 18-team Spartan Wrestling Invitational at Lima Sr. High School on Saturday.

The Knights and Redmen each finished with 73 team points. St. Marys Memorial won the tournament with 237 points and Liberty-Benton was the runner-up with 218.5 points.

Crestview was led by Gavin Grubb, who finished second at 120 pounds, after getting pinned by Tate Hisey of St. Marys Memorial in 3:39. Zayden Martin finished third (150) with a 10-6 decision over Landon Gallegos of Shawnee, Levi Grace finished fourth (144) with a default loss to Sir Horrison of Lima Sr., and Hayden Tobias placed seventh (138) after pinning Noah Bruce of St. Marys Memorial in 1:59.

Also winning matches for the Knights were Ayden Martin, Evan Walls and Nolan Walls.