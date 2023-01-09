MP Lions sponsoring pregame dinner
The Middle Point Lions Club will sponsor a pregame sandwich supper before the Lincolnview boys basketball game against Allen East on Friday, January 27.
Sandwiches will be served in the Lincolnview cafeteria from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The nenu will include pork barbeque sandwiches, shredded chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, chips, cookies, and brownies.
Proceeds benefit the Middle Point Lions Scholarship Fund.
