MP Lions sponsoring pregame dinner

Submitted information

The Middle Point Lions Club will sponsor a pregame sandwich supper before the Lincolnview boys basketball game against Allen East on Friday, January 27.

Sandwiches will be served in the Lincolnview cafeteria from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The nenu will include pork barbeque sandwiches, shredded chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, chips, cookies, and brownies.

Proceeds benefit the Middle Point Lions Scholarship Fund.