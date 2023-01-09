On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

VW independent sports

Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live.

WKSD

Tuesday, January 10: Antwerp at Lincolnview (girls)

Thursday, January 12: Fairview at Antwerp (girls)

Friday, January 13: Tinora at Wayne Trace (boys)

Saturday, January 14: Crestview at Wayne Trace (boys)

WERT

Tuesday, January 12: Lima Central Catholic at Van Wert (boys)

Friday, January 13: Van Wert at St. Marys Memorial (boys)

Saturday, January 14: Bryan at Van Wert (4 p.m. JV start)