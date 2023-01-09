Suspected counterfeiters in custody

VW independent staff

Two people suspected of passing counterfeit money in Van Wert and other areas were taken into custody over the weekend.

According to Van Wert Police Chief Doug Weigle, a man and woman have not been charged locally yet. They were picked up outside of Van Wert County for other crimes not committed in Van Wert. One is current incarcerated in Paulding County and the other in Defiance County.

Weigle also said police executed a search warrant at 118 E. Maple St., Apt. B on Saturday and recovered a lot of counterfeit money and items used to make counterfeit money.

Once the investigation is complete, all information will be sent to the Van Wert County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of charges.