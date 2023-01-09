Van Wert Civic Theatre to present Annie Jr. at NPAC

VW independent staff/submitted information

The sun’ll come out tomorrow, we hope, but it definitely will be coming out when Van Wert Civic Theatre presents the youth production of Annie Jr. at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, January 21, and 2 p.m. Sunday, January 22.

The show, presented in collaboration with Van Wert Live, is suitable for all ages and will provide a Broadway experience at an affordable price.

More than 50 Van Wert area youth under the direction of Doug Grooms will bring a one-hour version of this musical to life. Emily Foudy as Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie foils the evil schemes of Tess Vonderwell as Miss Hannigan, Katelyn Knepper as Lily St. Regis, and Dante’ Lippi as Rooster to begin her life in a new home and family with billionaire Oliver Warbucks and his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, portrayed by Evan Falk and Rachael Ryan.

Other cast and crew members include Alexis Ardner, Brooklyn Arnett, Olivia Ashbaugh, Bowen Ayers, Grayson Baker, Grant Bonifas, Noelle Byrum, Rachel Cluts, Abby Dannenfelser, Owen Dannenfelser, Ryker DeVelvis, Kendal Ellerbrock, Elijah Foudy, Aubrey Friedrich, Beth Garrett, Natalie Goewert, Gwen Goins, Hadley Goins, Parker Goins, Addison Gonzalez, Meadow Hamilton, Alivia Hines, Whitney Holliday, Reese Horstman, Haven Hunt, Colin Ketchum, Beth Keysor, Claire Keysor, Ivy Lippi, Abbie Mengerink, Ferrous Nihiser, Logan Nihiser, Alison Owens, Evelyn Petrie, Bingham Rammel, Jettie Rammel, Sydney Rauch, Mara Ryan, Jasleen Sharma, Mox Sinn, Kennedy Sites, Kimberly Sites, Larissa Sterrett, Eden Stoller, Faith Stoller, Sophia Stoller, Gabby Thomas, Liam Webb, Kylara Wilhelm, and Ash Zapata.

Tickets are $12 for a limited number of reserved seating and $10 for general admission seating with an additional $5 fee per ticket. Purchase tickets at vanwertlive.com, in person at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, or call 419.238.6722. The NPAC is located at 10700 Ohio 118 S., Van Wert. Van Wert Live box office hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Tickets will also be available for purchase before each performance.