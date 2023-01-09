VW independent boys hoops roundup

Marion Local 59 Van Wert 57

MARIA STEIN — Jack Knapke’s tip-in at the buzzer gave Marion Local a 59-57 victory over Van Wert on Saturday. The 6-9 junior battled foul trouble in the first half but finished with 16 points, including 14 in the second half.

Before the game winner, Van Wert’s Luke Wessell had tied the game 57-57 with a layup with 20 seconds left.

The Flyers led 15-13 after one quarter and 29-18 in the second quarter before the Cougars went on a 9-0 run to close the gap to 29-27 at halftime. Marion Local led 47-41 after three quarters.

Van Wert’s Aidan Pratt led all scorers with 26 points, including nine in the first quarter. Wessell chipped in with eight points, including eight in the second half.

The Cougars (6-3) will host Lima Central Catholic on Tuesday.

Miller City 71 Lincolnview 45

Miller City outscored Lincolnview 32-15 in the middle two quarters and the Wildcats went on to defeat the Lancers 71-45 at Lincolnview High School on Saturday.

The Wildcats, who led 21-13 after one quarter, were paced by Silas Niese, who scored 24 points. Ethan Burlage added 16 points and six assists. Kreston Tow led Lincolnview with 13 points and Austin Bockrath added eight.

Miller City was 32-of-53 shooting and 3-of-3 from the foul line, while Lincolnview was 18-of-43 and 7-of-14. The Wildcats won the battle of the boards, 24-19, and had 10 turnovers, compared to 17 for the Lancers.

Lincolnview (1-9) will host Columbus Grove on Friday.

Crestview 46 Arlington 34

ARLINGTON — Gavin Etzler hit four three pointers and finished with 18 points and Crestview improved to 9-1 with a 46-34 win at Arlington on Saturday.

The Knights led 19-13 after one quarter and 28-24 at halftime. The lead was back to six after three quarters, 36-30, then the Knights allowed just four points in the final stanza.

Mitch Temple added nine points and Crestview finished 19-of-42 from the floor and 3-of-5 from the free throw line. Arlington was 14-of-39 from the floor, including 0-of-14 from three point range, and the Wildcats were 6-of-9 from the foul line. Rylar Essinger led Miller City with 13 points. The Knights finished with a commanding 30-15 rebounding advantage.

Crestview will host Allen East on Friday.