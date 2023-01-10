C. Eileen Rice

C. Eileen Rice, 91, of Van Wert, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, at VanCrest of Van Wert.

She was born July 22, 1931, in Convoy, the daughter of Kenneth R. Knittle and Norma Ferne (Bartz) Knittle, who both preceded her in death. She married George Rice who preceded her in death on March 8, 1979.

Family survivors include her six grandchildren, Andy (Candie) Dull of Roseville, Michigan, Sarah (Ryan) Dillon of Van Wert, Mathew (Carly) Bolenbaugh of Ohio City, Carrie (Tyson) Kennedy of Ostrander, Ohio, G. Daniel (Kristen) Baksa of Paulding, and Derrick (Rachel) Baksa of Archbold; ten great-grandchildren, Jamie, Jason, and Rinoa Dull, Zach and Harmony Dillon, Jake, Lily, and Carter Baksa, Tyler and Ellie Baksa; one brother, Stanley (Mary) Knittle of Van Wert, two sons-in-law, Merl L. Bolenbaugh of Van Wert and Roger W. Baksa of Paulding.

In addition to her parents, Eileen was preceded in death by her two daughters, Connie Bolenbaugh and Susan Baksa, and one brother, Robert E. Knittle.

Eileen was a 1949 graduate of Convoy-Union High School. She was a member of Convoy United Methodist Church where she participated in the United Women’s Group and sang in the choir.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 12, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home,Van Wert, with Pastor Bill Thomas officiating. Internment will follow at Woodland Cemetery of Van Wert. There will be calling hours 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Convoy United Methodist Church.

