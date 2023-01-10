Special challenge back at Humane Society

Submitted information

On Dec. 31, 2021, beloved icon Betty White passed away just weeks before her 100th birthday. In honor of her memory and devotion to animal rights and welfare, the Van Wert County Humane Society was flooded with donations on Jan. 17, 2022 (White’s 100th Birthday). In her name, the shelter received just under $4,000 in donations from the Van Wert community. On Jan. 17, 2023, the shelter is again asking for community members to help keep White’s legacy alive by donating to the shelter.

“Betty White’s contributions to animals can live on through this wonderful fundraiser in her memory,” stated Van Wert County Humane Society Board Member Michelle White. “These donations are essential in helping us fulfill our mission and in giving care to animals in need.”

There are many ways to donate. Humane Society volunteers will be at the shelter from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, to accept donations.

Those donating are asked to put “Betty White” in the notes or memo section of their preferred payment method so the shelter can track the donations properly.

Other ways to donate include: online at www.vwchs.org through PayPal or credit/debit card (include Betty White in the “add a note to your donation”), by phone at 419.238.5088 during the shelter’s special hours, in-person by dropping off the donation at 550 Fox Road during the shelter’s special hours, or by check by mailing a donation to Van Wert County Humane Society at 550 Fox Road, Van Wert, 45891.