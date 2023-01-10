TechCred applications being accepted

Submitted information

TechCred helps Ohioans learn new skills and helps employers build a more robust workforce with the skills needed in a technology-infused economy. These technology-focused credentials take a year or less to complete and prepare current and future employees for the technology jobs Ohio employers need. Many of the 3,000 certifications’ training sessions are completed online.

This program helps businesses address their workforce needs by upskilling current and prospective employees. Businesses of all sizes, from any industry, are eligible for up to $30,000 per round and up to $180,000 per year.

List of credential categories:

Robotics / Automation

Manufacturing Technology

Information Technology

Construction Technology

Military + Smart Transportation; IoT + Cybersecurity

Healthcare Technology

Business Technology

2023 Application Periods for TechCred: January 3 – 31; March 1-31; May 1-31; July 3-31; September 1-29; November 1-30.

As a reminder, the current application period for businesses opened January 3, and will close at 3 p.m. January 31. Apply now at TechCred.Ohio.Gov.

“TechCred helps businesses of all sizes upskill current and prospective employees with the tech skills they need to compete in today’s economy. Last year, several local businesses took advantage of this state-funded program accumulating over $225,000 in reimbursements,” said Amanda Miller, Workforce Development Manager at Van Wert Area Economic Development.

More information about the program can be found at TechCred.Ohio.gov or by calling the Van Wert Area Economic Development office at 419.238.2999.