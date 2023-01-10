VW’s Sudduth leads Cougar wrestlers

VW independent sports

NEW HAVEN — Van Wert finished 11th out of 15 teams at the highly regarded Bill Kerbel Invitational at New Haven High School on Saturday.

Van Wert’s highest placer was Dennis (Keaton) Sudduth, who finished third at 145 pounds after pinning Carson Godinez of Homestead in 4:53. Briggs Wallace finished fifth at 132 pounds, after winning a 12-10 sudden victory decision over Tayten Barlow of Northfield. Matthew Dunno finished sixth at 113 pounds, after getting pinned by Kaeden Benedict of Homestead in 4:33.

Van Wert was the only Ohio school to compete at the tournament, which had co-champions. Bishop Dwenger and Bluffton each finished with 187 points.

The Cougars will return to action Thursday at St. Marys Memorial.