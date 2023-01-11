Alleged hit-and-run driver arraigned

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

An area man charged in connection with a hit-and-run incident outside of Walmart was arraigned in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this week.

Zachary Ross, 26, of Grover Hill, pleaded not guilty to aggravated vehicular assault, a third degree felony; vehicular assault, a fourth degree, and OVI, a first degree misemeanor. He was released on a surety bond with a no contact order and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. February 3.

Ross was arrested December 13, after hitting Berenice K. Chastain of Scott near the east entrance of Walmart. She was dragged over 40 feet and witnesses said they had to wave Ross down to get him to stop. Chastain suffered serious injuries and was taken by LifeFlight to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne.

10 other arraignment hearings were held this week.

Timothy Hilker, 51, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property, a fifth degree felony. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety along with a waiver of extradition and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. February 8.

Bradley Colley, 54, of Convoy, pleaded not guilty to trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond with a no contact order and a pre-trial was set for 8:30 a.m. February 1.

Ian Pimentel, 35, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to two counts of endangering children, second and third degree felonies. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. February 1.

Idris Nuriddeen, 47, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second degree felony. aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony. Bond was set at $25,000 cash or commercial surety. A pre-trial set for 8:30 a.m. February 1.

Brendan Bergman, 27, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, both third degree felonies. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. February 1.

Taylor Shannon, 31, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to illegal manufacture of drugs, a first degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony; trafficking in LSD, a fourth degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony; possession of LSD, a fifth degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Shannon was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. February 3.

Joseph Mohr, 46, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8 a.m. February 1.

Christopher Spanos, 53, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to violating a protection order, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. February 1.

Anthony Oliver, 27, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third degree felony and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was set 8:30 a.m. February 1.

Linda Falkenstein, 53, of Sturgis, Michigan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. February 1.

Four other hearings were held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this week.

Nathan Kreischer, 31, of Ohio City, changed his plea to guilty to pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, a second degree felony; pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, a second degree felony; pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, a third degree felony, and illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a fourth degree felony. Judge Martin Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation; Court records show he’s scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. April 12.

Michael Missler, 33, of Convoy, admitted violating his probation for failure to go to WORTH Center. He was sentenced to 180 days jail with credit for 21 days time already served and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Jacob Weir, 25, of Bryan, admitted violating his probation for unsuccessful termination from the WORTH Center. He was sentenced to 180 days jail with credit for 155 days time already served and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Christopher Knuth, 38, of Middle Point, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. February 1.