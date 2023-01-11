City Council schedules emergency meeting

VW independent staff

Van Wert City Council will hold an emergency meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, January 12, for legislation pertaining to Midway West Properties LLC. Council members are being asked to act on CRA (Community Reinvestment Area) legislation for Lima-based Beer Barrel Pizza and Grill, which plans to open a new location in the former Aaron’s building on Towne Center Blvd.

The meeting will be held in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.