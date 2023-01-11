Cougar, Lancer, Knight girls all win

VW independent sports

Van Wert 63 Paulding 26

PAULDING — Kyra Welch and Sofi Houg each scored 23 points to lead Van Wert to a 63-26 non-conference win at Paulding on Tuesday. In addition, the Cougars held the Panthers to just seven second half points.

Houg scored eight points in the first quarter and had 14 at halftime, then added seven more in the third quarter. Welch put in four points in each of the first two quarters, then added seven in the third quarter and six more in the final period.

The Cougars led 14-6 after one quarter and 31-19 at halftime, then outscored Paulding 19-3 in the third quarter to carry a 50-22 advantage into the final period.

Paulding (1-11) was led in scoring by Brianna Bermejo, who finished with nine points.

Van Wert (9-4) will host St. Marys Memorial Thursday night, while Paulding will host Edgerton.

Lincolnview 62 Antwerp 58 (OT)

Antwerp led after each of the first three quarters but Lincolnview was able to tie the game and force overtime, then went on to defeat the visiting Archers 62-58 on Tuesday.

Antwerp led 18-11 after one quarter, 31-28 at halftime and 43-39 entering the fourth quarter. The game was tied 51-51 entering overtime, then freshman Keira Breese scored seven of her 17 points in the extra session to help secure the win.

Addysen Stevens also scored 17 points, including eight points in the second quarter, while Ashlyn Price added 11 points. Carsyn Looser led the Lancers with eight rebounds, and Lincolnview finished with a 32-26 advantage on the boards.

Antwerp’s Caroline Rohrs led all scorers with 22 points and Aewyn McMichael added 19. Hayleigh Jewell finished with 13 points and five rebounds.

Lincolnview (7-7) will play at Columbus Grove on Thursday, while Antwerp will host Fairview.

Crestview 44 Coldwater 36

CONVOY — Crestview trailed 12-6 after one quarter but the Knights rallied for a 44-36 win over Coldwater on Tuesday.

Three-point shooting was the difference, as Crestview converted 6-of-15 treys, including three by Cali Gregory, while the Cavaliers hit just 1-of-11. The Knights also connected on 8-of-13 free throws, compared to 5-of-6 by Coldwater.

Crestview trailed 18-17 at halftime then outscored the Cavaliers 13-5 in the third quarter for a 30-23 advantage entering the final period.

Gregory led all scorers with 19 points, including 14 in the second half. Ellie Kline added 12 and Laci McCoy finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Riley Rismiller led Coldwater with 17 points.

The Knights (8-3) will play at Allen East on Thursday.