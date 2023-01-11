Craft Beer Festival coming to Van Wert

Submitted information

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce is excited to present the Van Wert on Tap Craft Beer Festival, to be held at the Junior Fair building at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds from 6-9 p.m. Saturday April 15.

Enjoy unlimited tastings of selected wine and craft beer from some of the best breweries in the region including, Land Grant, Moeller Brew Barn, Buffalo Rock Brewing Co., Two Bandits Brewing Co., Findlay Brewing Co., Gongoozlers Brewery, 1820 BrewWerks, Lake Rat Brewing, Second Crossing Brew Co., 4KD Crick Brewery, and Lincoln Brewing Co. Multiple food trucks including Smashdawgz will offer food for purchase, and entertainment will be provided by Kaitlyn Schmit and Frank Stemen.

General admission tickets, which include unlimited tastings, commemorative cup and entry at 6 p.m. are $30 per person. VIP tickets, which include unlimited tastings, commemorative cup, and entry to the 5-6 p.m. VIP hour are $50 per person and are available here.

The Chamber thanked Premier Sponsor First Federal Savings and Loan as well as Cheers Level Sponsor Red Oak Realty for their support of the event.

For questions about sponsorship or ticketing, contact Mark Verville at the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce at 419-238-4390 or email mark@vanwertchamber.com.