David Bruce Martin

David Bruce Martin, 74, of Pooler, Georgia, and formerly of Orient, Ohio and Van Wert passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Colleen Martin; daughter, Jamie (Adam) Wehage; brother, Tom (Debbie) Martin; sister, Deborah (Gary) Clymer; stepson, James Gibson; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Greg and Betsy Hoover; grandchildren, Adin Wehage, Dresden Wehage, and Isiah Pontius, all of Van Wert, and John Sellers of Columbus; several nieces and nephews; many long-time friends, and his adored dogs, Misty and Brutus.

Dave was preceded in death by his mother, Beth Ann Martin; a brother, Douglas Martin, and a daughter, Nicole Lynn Martin.

He received his Masters Degree in Education from the University of Dayton and retired as a teacher from the State of Ohio, Department of Corrections. He also worked as a cashier at Home Depot in Pooler and Gahanna. He celebrated as a 21 year member of Alcoholics Anonymous.

Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, January 14, at Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel, 901 West Highway 80, Pooler, Georgia. A memorial service to honor Dave’s life will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: One Love Animal Rescue oneloveanimalrescue.com/donate/, Savannah, Georgia.