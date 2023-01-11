Former police chief arrested in Convoy

VW independent staff

A former police chief from Fairview, Oklahoma was taken into custody in Convoy on Monday.

Daniel Smith

Van Wert County deputies arrested Daniel Smith, 45, on a felony warrant charging him with two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony. The arrest was made shortly after 6:30 p.m. without incident at a home in the 9000 block of Ohio 49, after the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office received word from Oklahoma authorities that Smith may be at the location.

The warrant came from the District Court of Major County, Oklahoma, and is tied to an investigation that previously led to charges against a former Fairview, Oklahoma council member.

According to the Major County Sheriff’s Office, the charges were the culmination of an investigation by Undersheriff Wes Mongold, who is serving as acting sheriff.

“Please note that this arrest is the result of an ongoing investigation into the city of Fairview employee conduct,” Mongold said. “The Major County Sheriff’s Office will remain committed to investigating complaints of public corruption until all investigative leads are thoroughly examined and those who defrauded both the city of Fairview and its residents are brought to justice.”

Smith will remain in custody in Van Wert County until extradited back to Oklahoma for arraignment.