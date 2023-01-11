Judy Nell Bustin

Judy Nell Bustin, 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, following a brief illness.

She was born October 22, 1942 in Van Wert County, the daughter of Lois and Arthur Kiehl, who both preceded her in death. She married John Bustin in 1970 and he preceded her in death on April 4, 2013.

Judy Bustin

Judy retired from The Ohio State University office of Residential Housing after 30 years of service. She was an avid fan of Ohio State football and was a long-time season ticket holder. She had a love of animals having raised faithful dogs Jack, Herman and Dutch. She was a friend to everyone and always had a kind word. She will be missed by family and friends.

She is survived by her brother Raymond (Joan) Kiehl of Van Wert; a nephew Alan (Vickie) Kiehl of Westerville and her lifelong friend Barb (Jim) Hitt of Columbus.

The family would like to thank Capital City Hospice and the nursing staff at Westerville Senior Living for their wonderful care in Judy’s final days.

A celebration of life will be held from 11-1 on Saturday, March 25, at St. Paul’s Reformed Church, Ohio City. Burial will follow later at Convoy I.O.O.F Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: the Alzheimers Association of Central Ohio or Capital City Hospice in Judy’s honor.