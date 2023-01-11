Lancers, Wildcats meet at Olympic Lanes

VW independent staff

Lincolnview and Bath split in varsity bowling action at Olympic Lanes on Monday, with the boys narrowly falling to the Wildcats and the girls picking up a win.

Bath won on the boys’ side 2409-2364. Payton Newbury led all bowlers with a 239-175-414 series. Warren Mason led the Lancers with a 183-192-375 sreies, followed by Jared Boughan (135-187-322), Preston Bugh (151-168-319), Evan Elling (156-124-280), and Grayden Clay (150-124-274).

Paced by Leigha Shatzer, the Lincolnview girls enjoyed a 1928-1523 victory. Shatzer finished with a 191-148-339 series, followed by Hadley Goins (116-114-230), Abby Dannenfelser (151), Leigha Bendele (148), Zoey Tracy (116), and Jenna Corzine (101).