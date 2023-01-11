Latta against automatic pay raises

VW independent staff/submitted information

WASHINGTON DC — Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) has reintroduced the No Vote, No Raise Act to eliminate automatic pay raises for members of Congress.

“As Members of Congress, our top priority should be serving the people who elected us, not lining our pockets by increasing our paychecks,” Latta said. “The No Vote, No Raise Act is simple – the bill removes automatic pay raises for members, which is allowed under current law. If members wish to increase their pay, it should be completed through a recorded process to ensure every member’s vote is public and on record.”

Under current law, members of Congress would receive automatic annual salary adjustments unless stopped by Congressional legislation. Members have voted to freeze Congressional pay in each of the last thirteen years and have not received an increase since 2009. However, because the pay increases are automatic, Latta said members of Congress can receive a raise without having to go on record to vote for it.