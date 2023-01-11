Lincolnview renewing CC memberships

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Lincolnview Local School District is renewing membership fobs for the Lincolnview Community Center until the end of February for 2022-2023. Fobs not renewed by Friday, March 3, will become inactive until renewed. Anyone who renewed or signed up from June 2022 to present does not need to renew until August 2023.

To make sure the membership renewal is convenient and easy, the forms can be located at lincolnview.k12.oh.us under “News & Announcements”. If nothing has changed in last couple of years (i.e., address, phone number, email address), simply fill out the Liability form only. Otherwise, fill out the “Renewal Form” and “Liability Form” with the additional changes.

Anyone wishing a new Community Center membership should come on Saturday, January 21, (see below for more information) or in person to the Lincolnview District Office, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Please bring either cash or a check.

Please chose from the following renewal options:

Downloading and completing the form(s) on the school website and mailing a check made out to “Lincolnview Local Schools” ($25 for first fob, and $10 for any additional fob for eligible members that previously purchased) to Lincolnview Local School District, ATTN: District Office,

15945 Middle Point Road, Van Wert, 45891. If you do not remember how many fobs you purchased, please contact the district office at 419.968.2226.

Dropping off the renewal forms (from the Lincolnview website) with payment (cash or check) at the Lincolnview District Office entering Door No. 1.

In-person fob renewal – 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 21, in the elementary cafeteria. Enter at the Lincolnview Elementary main entrance (Door No. 14).

Anyone with questions should contact the district office at (419) 968-2226 with any questions.