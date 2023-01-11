Possible Van Wert Airport expansion plans outlined

Airport Authority board member Tom Wilkin talks to Van Wert City Council about possible future plans at the Van Wert County Regional Airport. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Big things may be in store for the Van Wert County Regional Airport.

After receiving approval from Van Wert City Council for operating funds for the current calendar year, Airport Authority board member Tom Wilkin shared information about possible future expansion.

One of the topics during Monday night’s meeting was a potential runway extension, but Wilkin noted there’s a bit of a dilemma.

“We had electronics put in last year to do a plane count for the FAA to qualify for their funding…in other words we had to have a certain amount of traffic,” Wilkin said. “We have a bit of a catch-22 – we have a 4,000 foot runway and the jets, the corporate airplanes, the bigger planes that want to come in have to have 5,000 feet. We can’t get them to come in until we build 5,000 feet and they won’t give us 5,000 feet to get them in.”’

“We have one corporate airplane that has built a hangar and they are using it – they have a Pilatus (aircraft) and they want to go to a jet but they can’t because of the 5,000 foot rule,” he added.

Wilkin said the airport board has worked hard at private funding for the extension and instead using FAA money for the aprons, which are like the taxiways that parallel the runway, and new LED lighting systems. He also said there are possible new funding sources at the state and federal level that are being pursued, and he noted Scott Niswonger has agreed to contribute $500,000 toward the extension.

“We have about about $700,000 of it but I believe it’s $1 million that we need, but it always runs over,” Wilkin said. “We kind of see ourself as the front door to Van Wert and we’re really trying to put forth a good image and open arms. The new terminal has been very well received and I think we can have more corporate interest coming in.”

“I will say that extra 1,000 foot is priority No. 1 but because of FAA putting their heels in we’ve had to circumvent around it,” he added.

Wilkin also said Central Mutual Insurance is looking at building a second corporate hangar, with the idea currently in the negotiation stage.

“What we found is we went to other airports and we found we’re not in line with what other airports charge for corporate leases,” he explained. “Now we’re at $25 a foot per year and this is going to help our cash flow a lot more. Central is on board and I think they’re looking at it quite seriously. The big thing is we them here (corporate jets) they’re going to be buying fuel and hopefully bringing business to our community.”

Wilkin also told city council that an engineering firm is doing an environmental study at the airport to help plans continue to move along.