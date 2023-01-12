Crestview spelling bee…

The winners of the Crestview Middle School Spelling Bee include Evan Myers (8th grade runner-up), Lainey Gardner (8th grade and overall champion), Lana Buckner (7th grade champion), Luke Sawmiller (7th grade runner-up), Evelyn Petrie (6th grade runner-up), and Liam Main (6th grade champion). The winners from each grade level will compete in the Van Wert County Spelling Bee at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 5, at the Marsh Foundation. Photo submitted