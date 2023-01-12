Dorothy J. Stuckey

Dorothy J. Stuckey, 95, of Van Wert passed away Tuesday morning, January 10, 2023, at her granddaughter’s house.

She was born on August 4, 1927, in Venedocia, the daughter of Frederick Campbell and Bertha Almeda (Hundley) Campbell Fickert, who both preceded her in death. She married Royal R. Stuckey August 4, 1956, and he passed away April 13, 2015.

Dorothy Stuckey

Family survivors include her one son, Robert E. (Norma) Stuckey of Van Wert; four grandchildren, Tina (Kevin) Smith of Middle Point, Erik Stuckey of Ohio City, Trisha Stuckey (Carl Buckner) of Ohio City and Crystal (James) Schleeter of Van Wert; seven great-grandchildren and six great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by a great grandson, Dustin Scott Stuckey and four sisters, Winifred Wilson, Patricia Stucky, Alice Stevens and Rose J. Merkle.

Dorothy worked at the Wassenberg Gardens. She was a 1945 graduate of Van Wert High School and attended Trinity Friends Church, Van Wert where she helped with the churches Youth Group in her younger years.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 17, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Matt McGovern officiating. There will be calling hours from 10 a.m. until time of services on Tuesday. Interment will be Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Hoaglin Township, Van Wert County.

Preferred memorials: Trinity Friends Church, Van Wert and Van Wert Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.