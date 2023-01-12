Majority Floor Leader…

State Senator Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) was sworn in as Majority Floor Leader of the Ohio Senate during opening day ceremonies held last week at the Ohio Statehouse. The ceremony marked the beginning of the 135th General Assembly. As Majority Floor Leader, McColley (left) will help lead Senate Republicans by coordinating positions on issues and strategies. He’ll continue to represent Senate District 1, which includes Van Wert and Paulding counties. Photo provided