VWCS Board of Ed reorganizes; Mull is new president

New VWCS District Treasurer Troy Bowersock listens to a presentation during Wednesday’s VWCS Board meeting. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/for the VW independent

The Van Wert City Board of Education held its organizational meetings and regular January board meeting on Wednesday, electing Scott Mull the new board president, replacing Anthony Adams, and Julie Burenga as board vice president.

The meeting was also the first for new District Treasurer Troy Bowersock, the longtime Lincolnview treasurer who opted for a new challenge after serving that district for 27 years. Bowersock’s first treasurer’s report at Van Wert was, in general, a positive one – although he also added some words of caution for the future.

Bowersock noted that the district’s General Fund position was stronger than last year but sounded a note of caution that one-time funding that helped the district financially could end in the current fiscal year.

More positively, the new VWCS treasurer noted the district could also realize additional tax revenue following the state’s upcoming tax revaluation process. Bowersock estimated the increased value of local farm operations could be a source of increased revenue for the district.

Adams commended Bowersock on the information he provides to the board and formally welcomed him to the district.

Also Wednesday, Warren Straley and attorney Justin Dickman reprised a presentation they made Monday evening for Van Wert City Council on Jennings Crossing LLC, a new subdivision planned for 11 acres along Jennings Road from St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and Sunrise Court.

The pair seek a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) of 100 percent to help pay for infrastructure costs related to the project. A TIF does not cut taxes, per se, but channels any taxes paid into a special fund to pay infrastructure costs, such as streets, utility lines, etc.

Justin Dickman and Warren Straley discuss a TIF with the school board. Dave Mosier photo

Straley and Dickman noted that the TIF would in effect for not more than 30 years, and hopefully for a much shorter period. Dickman said projections are that infrastructure costs for the project would be recouped in 10-12 years.

During his presentation, Assistant Superintendent Bill Clifton talked about the district’s AED system, noting the district has a “pretty solid plan in place” for AED deployment and use. He did add, though, the plan depends on staff members completing training on how to effectively use the devices, which help alleviate the effects of a heart attack.

Clifton also discussed requests from the Van Wert Police Department and Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office to view feeds from district cameras while investigating crimes. The assistant superintendent said he discussed the matter with an outside law firm used by the district, which provided input on the matter. Clifton noted that County Prosecutor Eva Yarger is currently drawing up legal documents related to the requests.

He also briefly talked about the sewer line planned for under the football field, noting he has discussed the matter with City Safety Service Director Jay Fleming, noting that bid costs for the city project were substantially reduced, making the project much less expensive. Clifton said he also relayed the district’s concern that the project not result in settling of the soil that could adversely affect the football field.

The assistant superintendent also noted a lighting project at the Early Childhood Center has been completed and is garnering positive feedback from neighboring residents. The lights, which provide security for the school, are designed to turn off from 11 p.m. until 5:30 a.m.

Superintendent Mark Bagley echoed Adams’ positive remarks about Bowersock, while saying he is also excited about the good economic news in Van Wert and the county. The superintendent added that he is pleased that the school district has been able to be a partner in local development efforts.

“All we’ve ever wanted is to be part of the process,” Bagley said.

Also during his report, Bagley spoke briefly about Senate Bill 134, noting that passage of the bill could have a negative effect on district funding. “There’s only so much money … the money we have is limited,” he noted.

In other action, the board:

Accepted the resignation, effective January 20, of Carlee Miller, district payroll/benefits specialist. A search for a replacement is under way.

Approved a supplemental coaching contract for Anthony Marsicano as head boys’ soccer coach.

Authorized the following overnight stays: Wrestling team on December 26-28, 2022 (retroactively), in Dayton; AP Government class on February 3 for the Ohio State We the People Championship in Columbus.

Approved a Community Reinvestment Act agreement between the City of Van Wert and Midway West Properties LLC (Beer Barrel Pizza and Grill).

Approved a supply and installation agreement with Maumee Bay Turf Center.

Accepted the following donations: $550 from Trevor and Whitney Webster (Edward Jones) to the Athletic Department (Wrestling Tournament); $5,000 from Rodney and Kay Bevington to the Athletic Facilities Fund; $350 from Convoy United Methodist Church for the Elementary School Students in Need Fund; $300 from the Van Wert Rotary Club to the VWHS choir; $250 each from Citizens National Bank to the Goedde Building Principal’s Account, Middle School Activities Account, and Family and Children First Fund; $2,500 from Bruce Kennedy to the VWHS Robotics program; $2,500 from Devin and Samantha Webster to the Wrestling Activity Account; undisclosed donation amounts from the following Van Wert County Foundation funds: Harold B. and Dortha F. Cully Memorial Fund to VWHS Robotics, Ilo D. and Carlos E. Miller Memorial Fund to VWHS Robotics, and the John D. and Nellie S. Ault Memorial Fund to the Goedde Building Principal’s Account for the Farm to Fork program.

Went into executive session for the purpose of discussing the employment of public personnel, with no action taken afterward.

The next meeting of the Van Wert City Board of Education will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, in the First Federal Lecture Hall of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center,