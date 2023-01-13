Board honored…

Crestivew Board of Education members were honored at their January meeting with a proclamation from Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf designating the month of January as a time to thank them for their service to the school and community. Mollenkopf noted that board members (left to right) Brad Perrott, Nan Grace, Andy Perrott, Lori Bittner and John Auld are elected by the Crestview community and bear the responsibility to ensure the educational needs for all students in the district are met. Photo submitted