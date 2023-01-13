Busted…

This was a common sight on Tuesday and Wednesday – semi-trucks getting pulled over for not heeding detour signs along U.S. 127 (N. Washington St.) in Van Wert. The road was closed between Main St. and the railroad tracks while crews installed a water main, but a number of truckers apparently ignored the signs or tried to take a different way around the work zone. Chief Doug Weigle said the police department issued 18 citations in two days. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent