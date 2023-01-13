Chamber holding two January events

VW independent staff/submitted information

Registration is underway for a pair of late January events offered by the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce.

“Behind the Curtain” after hours at the Van Wert Civic Theatre, 118 S. Race St., Van Wert, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday January 25. Join the Chamber for a behind the curtain tour, some free food and drinks, and a few rounds of “SINGO.” Click here to register for this free event.

The Young Professionals of Van Wert County will present “Getting a Handle on Your Career Path” from 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 26, at Willow Bend Country Club, 579 Hospital Drive, Van Wert. The featured speaker will be Joel Kessel. The event is free for Young Professionals of Van Wert County members. Click here to register.

To learn more about membership, contact with Madison Bronson at the Chamber office at

419.238.4390 or by email at chamber@vanwertchamber.com.