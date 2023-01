Council approves Beer Barrel request

VW independent staff

A tax break for Beer Barrel Pizza and Grill was approved during an emergency meeting of Van Wert City Council Thursday night.

The vote was unanimous for a 10-year, 90 percent tax abatement request via a Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) agreement. The request came from Midway West Properties, a holding company for Beer Barrel.

The establishment will be at 205 Towne Center Boulevard.