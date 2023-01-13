Crestview Bd. holds first meeting of 2023

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — The year’s first gathering of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education was an uneventful one.

John Auld will again serve as president of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education. VW independent file photo

The board held its annual organizational meeting on Wednesday and re-elected John Auld as board president and Brad Perrott as vice-president. Lori Bittner was appointed as legislative liaison, Nan Grace is the student achievement liaison and will serve on the negotiations committee with Auld. Andy Perrott is the board’s representative to the athletic council and will be the board’s delegate to the OSBA Capital Conference, while Brad Perrott will serve as the alternate.

The board set meeting dates and times for 2023, with most taking place at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of each month in the multipurpose room.

During the regular portion of the meeting, the board accepted the resignations of assistant varsity track coach Jacob Keysor and junior varsity softball coach Danica Hicks, and the board approved a field trip for FFA students to Columbus on February 4.

Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf informed the board that the first of three new buses is scheduled to arrive in March.

The board met in executive session to consider the employement and/or compensation of public employees, but no action was taken afterward.

The board scheduled a work session for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 8. The next regular meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, February 20.