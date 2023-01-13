Elks Lodge makes donation to YWCA

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently donated $1250 to the YWCA of Van Wert County’s women’s shelter in Van Wert.

The money, provided thru the Elks National Foundation in the form of a Gratitude Grant was made possible through the generous donations to the foundation by the members of Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197.

During the 2021-2022 lodge year, the goal of the foundation was that each lodge donate a minimum of $4.80 per member. Van Wert Lodge met its goal and in fact, surpassed it. Due to the generous donations, the lodge received the Gratitude Grant, which was used for a charitable project or service within Lodge 1197’s jurisdiction.

Michael C. Stanley, Lodge Elks National Foundation Chairman presents a $1,250 check to Katelin Watkins, YWCA Case Aid for Survivor Service. Photo submitted

“The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks have always been known for their charitable works and this is Van Wert Lodge’s way of helping our community and those who are in need” said Michael C. Stanley, Lodge Chairman for the Elks National Foundation.

The Elks National Foundation is a perpetual trust fund established in 1928 by the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Contributions to the Foundation are made each year by almost one million Elks and their families and friends from more than 2000 Elks lodges across the United States, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Philippines.

With this money, the Van Wert Lodge is pleased to be able to help the YWCA women’s shelter to provide a warm bed along with a safe location for the women of Van Wert.