Gregory scores 30, Knights win big

HARROD — Crestview dominated the middle two quarters and went on to defeat Allen East 57-27 on Thursday. The Knights outscored the Mustangs 40-9 in the second and third quarters combined.

Cali Gregory finished with 30 points and seven rebounds, while Ellie Kline added 14 points and four assists. Laci McCoy finished with a game high eight rebounds in the win.

Crestview was 19-of-32 from the floor and 14-of-16 from the free throw line while enjoying a commanding 23-12 rebounding advantage.

The Knights (9-3) will face Berlin-Hiland in the Classic in the Country at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.