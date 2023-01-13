Houg hits 1,000!

Van Wert senior guard Sofi Houg joined the 1,000 point club during Thursday night’s home game against St. Marys Memorial. Houg hit the mark with a shot off glass in the paint with 1:45 remaining in the first quarter. The basket put Van Wert ahead 14-7 but unfortunately, the Roughriders rallied for a 43-35 victory. Houg finished with eight points, while Kyra Welch led the Cougars with 13. Van Wert (9-5) will host Crestview on Monday. VWHS photo