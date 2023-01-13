The Van Wert County Courthouse

Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

Houg hits 1,000!

Van Wert senior guard Sofi Houg joined the 1,000 point club during Thursday night’s home game against St. Marys Memorial. Houg hit the mark with a shot off glass in the paint with 1:45 remaining in the first quarter. The basket put Van Wert ahead 14-7 but unfortunately, the Roughriders rallied for a 43-35 victory. Houg finished with eight points, while Kyra Welch led the Cougars with 13. Van Wert (9-5) will host Crestview on Monday. VWHS photo

