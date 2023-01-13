Knights win again, now 10-1 this season

VW independent sports

CONVOY — A balanced scoring attack helped Crestview defeat Allen East 66-57 in a key NWC game at Ray Etzler Gymnasium on Friday.

Wren Sheets led the way with 17 points and Mitch Temple had 15, which included an 8-of-10 performance at the free throw line. Gavin Etzler finished with 14 points for the Knights, who won their won their seventh straight and improved to 10-1 (3-1 NWC) at the halfway point of the regular season. Allen East’s four game winning streak came to an end and the Mustangs dropped to 6-4 (1-2 NWC).

Gavin Etzler scored 14 points against Allen East on Friday. Bob Barnes/file photo

Behind a stifling defense and nine points by Sheets, Crestview jumped out to a 17-6 lead after one quarter. The lead increased to 28-14 at halftime, with seven of Crestview’s first half points coming from the foul line. Six of Allen East’s eight second quarter points came from Carson Clum.

The two teams combined for 44 points in the third quarter and the Knights held a 50-36 lead entering the final period. Etzler knocked down three treys in the third quarter, while Temple and Nate Lichtle each drained one. Allen East’s Keaton Lehman scored 10 of his 19 points in the third quarter, including a pair of triples, while Keaton Miller added six points.

Temple scored six points in the fourth quarter, while Jacob Hershberger and Lehman each put in seven. Hershberger finished with 14 points and Clum added 10.

The Knights will travel to Wayne Trace tonight.

Box score

Crestview 17 11 22 16 – 66

Allen East 6 8 22 21 – 57

Crestview: Gavin Etzler 4-3-14; Kellin Putman 1-0-2; Mitch Temple 3-8-15; Carson Hunter 3-0-6; Jaret Harting 1-0-2; Nate Lichtle 2-2-8; Wren Sheets 6-5-17; Connor Sheets 1-0-2

Allen East: Braelyn Schultz 1-1-3; Jacob Hershberger 4-5-14; Carson Clum 5-0-10; Keaton Lehman 7-2-19; Keaton Miller 3-2-8; Deacon Jones 1-0-3

JV Crestview 55-50