Lancers scare CG but fall in the fourth

VW independent sports

Lincolnview gave Columbus Grove all they could handle through three quarters, but the Bulldogs used an 18-5 fourth quarter scoring advantage to defeat the Lancers 56-42 on Friday.

After a back-and-forth first quarter, which included a late Kohen Cox bucket, Lincolnview led 13-12, then took a 25-22 halftime lead on a second quarter buzzer beater by Kreston Tow. After a nip-and-tuck third quarter, Columbus Grove led 38-37.

Columbus Grove’s Trenton Barraza led all scorers with 19 points and hand a game high nine rebounds, while Zach Reynolds added 11 points. Cal Evans led the Lancers with nine points while Austin Bockrath added eight. Tow, Cox and Gate Thomas each finished with six points.

Lincolnview was 16-of-40 from the floor and 8-of-10 from the foul line, while Columbus Grove was 21-of-42 shooting and 9-of-14 on free throws. The Bulldogs had a commanding 29-12 advantage on the boards. Lincolnview had just eight turnovers, compared to 12 by Columbus Grove.

Lincolnview (1-10, 0-3 NWC) will host Antwerp tonight, while Columbus Grove (5-4, 3-1 NWC) will host Kalida.