MSVW Chocolate Walk moving to April

VW independent staff

The Chocolate Walk, a popular event put on by Main Street Van Wert, will be held during a different month this year.

Instead of early February, the Chocolate Walk is scheduled from 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 28 at various locations along Main St. Joe Dray, Executive Director, Main Street Van Wert, said the change is being made to avoid the often cold and snowy conditions of February.

Tickets for this year’s event will go on sale March 1.