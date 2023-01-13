VWCF’s Learn & Return program completes year No. 1

The Van Wert County Foundation’s Learn & Return scholarship program has wrapped up its first year. VW independent file photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation is pleased to share the success of the Learn & Return scholarship program’s inaugural year.

The program just completed its first full year with 10 awardees participating: Ben Billimek, Derek Coil, Austin Heffner, Ashley McClure, Laney Nofer, Taylor Orsbon, Madison Roediger, Wyatt Schmersal, Scott Turner, and Shae Wortman. Participants in the program spent the past year connecting with mentors who offered professional guidance and assistance with forming deeper ties in the community.

Here is what a few of the participants had to say:

Wyatt Schmersal shared, “The Learn & Return Program has helped me step out and assist the community by volunteering my time in things that I normally would not have done.” – Wyatt Schmersal

“I wanted to take my experience and desire to help others back home to the place that raised me, to continue making our small community an inspiring place to live and work for the next generation. The Learn & Return scholarship has afforded me the financial support to reinvest in my community.” – Taylor Orsbon

Shae Wortman noted, “The Learn & Return program has been a great experience. Not only by facilitating a gateway to meet with a mentor – who is a big part of the community and volunteering – but the idea of creating this program to help those of us who want to stay “home” and raise our families here.” – Shae Wortman

These 10 young professionals will continue on in the program for another two years. Upon successful completion of the program, they will each benefit from up to $30,000 paid towards their outstanding student loan debt.

In 2022, the Van Wert County Foundation awarded another 26 individuals with the opportunity to participate in the program. The process has already begun to pair awardees with mentors for their first year.

The Learn & Return initiative is part of a broader effort with other community partners to create a well-resourced and thriving quality of life for Van Wert County. The objective of this program is to support Van Wert County and the efforts of local organizations and businesses who desire to recruit and retain residents with post secondary degrees and/or backgrounds in skilled trades to live and work in Van Wert County.

Applications for the Learn & Return Program will be accepted between July 1 and September 1, with award announcements made in December.

Go to www.vanwertcountyfoundation.org for more information or call the Van Wert County Foundation office at 419.238.1743.