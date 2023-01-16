5-0 day…

Van Wert’s Dennis (Keaton) Sudduth went 5-0 in the 145 pound weight class at the Coldwater Sielski Wrestling Invitational on Saturday. Sudduth improved to 19-6 on the season and the Cougars went 3-2 finished fifth out of 10 teams, defeating Columbus Grove 47-27, Brookville 48-36 and Brownsburg 42-34. The losses came to Liberty Center (42-30) and Madeira 36-33). Van Wert will host Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday, then the Graig Pollack Memorial Team Duals on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Breanne Sudduth