Annual Spelling Bee set for next month

VW independent staff/submitted information

Ashley Shepherd, Director of Gifted Services for Western Buckeye ESC, has announced that the 2023 Van Wert County Spelling Bee will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 5, at the Marsh Foundation in Van Wert. The event is free and open to the public.

13 contestants representing seven Van Wert County schools, grades 4-8, will compete for the honor of Van Wert County Spelling Bee champion. The final local Spelling Bee will take place at Owens Community College on at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25. The winner of the regional contest will go on to compete in the National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C.

Individual school champions are:

Crestview Elementary: Ella Harris, Grade 5

Crestview Middle School: Liam Main, Grade 6, Lana Buckner, Grade 7, Lainey Gardner, Grade 8

Lincolnview Elementary: Scarlett Clementz, Grade 5 and Carter Dunlap, Grade 6

Lincolnview Junior High: Logan Taylor, Grade 7 and Zach Newell, Grade 8

St. Mary of the Assumption School: Kasen Farris, Grade 4

Van Wert Elementary: Lane Shaffer, Grade 5

Van Wert Middle School: Darda Appiah, Grade 6, Isabelle Murphy, Grade 7, Noah Krites, Grade 8

Doug Grooms, Special Services Coordinator for Van Wert City Schools will be the pronouncer. Judges will Dan Metzger, Principal, St. Mary’s of the Assumption, Brad Mendenhall, Principal, Lincolnview Local Schools, and Rachel Eicher, Curriculum Coordinator, Western Buckeye ESC. Greeters for the event will be Lincolnview Elementary Principal Nita Meyer and Crestview Elementary Principal Jessica Schuette. The Marsh Foundation is in charge of the physical arrangements.

Van Wert Federal Savings Bank is sponsoring the awards for the event, which include cash awards and plaques for the top three finishers and certificates for all the contestants. Northwest Ohio Trophy provides the plaques.

Contestants are reminded to report to the Marsh Foundation at 2:30 on February 5.