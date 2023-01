Classic in the Country

Crestview’s Cali Gregory pulls up for two points during Saturday’s game against Berlin-Hiland at the Classic in the Country at Berlin-Hiland High School. Gregory went on to score a game high 20 points and the Knights defeated the Hawks 48-40. Laci McCoy added 14 points and eight rebounds in the win. Crestview (10-3) will play at Van Wert tonight. Photo by Wyatt Richardson